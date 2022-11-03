New Holland Brewing plans to open Battle Creek brewpub in spring

article

Another New Holland Brewing brewpub is set to open next year. This time, the Holland-based brewer is bringing its beer to Battle Creek.

The pub at 64 W. Michigan Ave. will also include a micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery. It will feature menu items from the brewery's other locations, small-batch releases of beers, spirits crafted on-site, and more.

Construction has taken longer than anticipated, but the plan is to open in the spring.

"When we began this project nearly three years ago, no one could have predicted the challenges we faced – the COVID pandemic and the resulting supply chain and construction issues," said Brett VanderKamp, Chief Executive Officer at New Holland Brewing Co. "A huge thanks to the Battle Creek community for their continued support; we are excited to open our doors in Battle Creek this spring."

New Holland also has brewpubs in Holland and Grand Rapids, as well as spirits tasting rooms in Saugatuck and South Haven.

Hiring has started at the new brewpub.

"The Battle Creek brewpub will bring roughly 75 direct jobs to downtown Battle Creek. We are actively recruiting for the general manager and executive chef positions, and we will be holding hiring events in early 2023 to fill the rest of the positions," said Sheila Cunningham, the director of retail operations at New Holland. "The culture at New Holland is what sets us apart. We are driven by our values – We Believe, We Engage, We Own, We Lead, We Act with Integrity, and We Care. If these values sound like you, we’d love to talk to you about joining our team."

