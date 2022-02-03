New Jersey fifth grader dies days after medical emergency on school bus

Families of a Gloucester Township elementary school are urging officials to share more information about what happened aboard a school bus that caused a fifth grader to have a deadly medical emergency.

According to school officials, the child suffered a medical emergency during arrival on Jan. 24 and died a week later on Feb. 1.

A source told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce that the child was found unresponsive aboard a school bus and taken to the hospital.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said it is investigating the death but would not share any more information. The county medical examiner's office did not respond to FOX 29's inquiries.

"Our kids go there every day we have a right to know what’s going at the school or on the school bus," said Larry Reese Jr., the parent of a kindergartner.

The school sent families two letters, one on the day of the child's medical emergency and the second when the child passed away.

"The safety of my child while he’s at school, and the other children around him, it's scary as a parent," Rachel Mooney said.

School leadership told fifth grade students about their classmate's passing on Wednesday.

Gloucester Township elementary school brought in addition guidance counselors from neighboring schools for grief counseling.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter