Well-known Dearborn burger spot Miller's Bar listed for sale

Miller's Bar, the well-known burger spot in Dearborn, is on the market.

The sale includes the bar with a banquet room that fits 50 people, a fully equipped food preparation area, and a full liquor license.

Considered a no-frills restaurant for a quick bite since it opened in 1941, Miller's is cash-only. The burgers are served on wax paper and guests are on the honor system when they cash out.

The sale also includes rental income from apartments upstairs and a salon next door. It confidential listing which requires a non-disclosure agreement to be completed to request a tour and few finances.

