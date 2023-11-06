New person of interest photo released in Ashton Avenue murder in Detroit

article

Detroit police is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a murder that took place on the city's northwest side Dec. 10, 2022.

Derrell Rockette, AKA BaeBae was fatally shot at a residence in the 18000 block of Ashton at 4:51 p.m. The suspect came to the house, shot him, and fled the location.

Investigators released a new photo of the person of interest on Monday, providing a much clearer view of the person's face.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest for the murder of Derrell Rockette.

If you have any information please help this family by making an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit our website at: www.1800speakup.org Your identity will stayt 100% anonymous.

Victim Derrell Rockette



