New safety measures for Amazon's Romulus Fulfillment Center revealed exclusive, first-look

As Amazon facilities prepare for their annual Prime Day, they invited FOX 2 for a look inside the 850,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Romulus.

Jessica Pawl, a PR rep for Amazon, says the tour was to "showcase all the new safety tech that's been put in place to keep associates safe as they're working hard to package the huge number of customer orders."

Amazon says 8,000 employees are working across Metro Detroit, and they want to continue to create the safest environment for their employees.

During the visit, there were many different uses of technology to increase the employees' safety, including screens that showed people when they were standing too close together.

Amazon has put in movement and stretching tip videos for workers at specific stations.

Amazon also showed their safety area and working well huddles which focus on mental activities, wellness exercises, healthy eating support, and more.

"We have topics that cycle through monthly - it's just a way to engage our associates on wellness-type things, " said a manager.

According to Pawl, the workplace health and safety team is now up to 6,200 employees, with the company investing more than $1B in new safety measures in 2020. Programs that have been expanded include ‘WorkingWell,’ along with new technology, PPE, and enhanced cleaning and sanitization to protect against COVID-19.

