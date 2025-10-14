New sex assault claims made against Detroit nurse

The Brief More sex assault allegations against Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, a Detroit nurse, are expected to be detailed Tuesday morning. Figueroa-Berrios is currently facing criminal sexual conduct charges stemming from accusations that he assaulted two patients while working at the DMC's Sinai-Grace Hospital. According to Michigan Sexual Assault Lawyers, he allegedly drugged patients and performed unnecessary medical procedures.



Details about these alleged assaults will be discussed by attorney Tim Holland during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The backstory:

Figueroa-Berrios, 47, was a nurse at the Detroit Medical Center’s (DMC) Sinai-Grace Hospital when the most recent allegations of abuse happened. Now, the DMC and parent company Tenent Healthcare are facing lawsuits.

He is currently facing criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two of his patients in August. He's also accused of making lewd comments to one of the victims, who was being treated for alcoholism under his care on Aug. 18 and 19.

Last week, attorneys with Flood Law and Fieger Law claimed Figueroa-Berrios has a history of violence and sex crimes.

Attorneys Todd Flood and James Harrington say that he was arrested in 2019 for assault, faced sexual assault accusations while working at a Livonia medical facility in 2020 and 2021, and has allegedly been fired from jobs for assaultive conduct.

According to Flood and Harrington, since their firms have filed lawsuits on behalf of Figueroa-Berrios' alleged victims, seven more victims had come forward with allegations against him.

A press release from Michigan Sexual Assault Lawyers said the newest accusations include allegations that Figueroa-Berrios performed unnecessary procedures, drugged patients, and more claims that have been described as "gruesome."

The other side:

After the lawsuits were filed earlier this month, Sinai-Grace released a statement saying that there were no concerns uncovered about Figueroa-Berrios during the hospital's rigorous hiring process.

"The hospital has rigorous processes in place to screen applicants prior to employment. There was no indication of a concern during that process. We also have processes to identify and address patient safety issues and take appropriate action. Upon becoming aware of these allegations, Sinai-Grace proactively initiated contact with and notified law enforcement and suspended the employee, who has since been terminated. We do not condone any type of abuse and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Federal privacy laws restrict us from sharing patient-specific information."