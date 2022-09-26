New underground cocktail bar opening below Detroit's Oak & Reel

article

The Upright, a new cocktail bar, opens below Detroit's Oak & Reel this weekend.

The bar from Oak & Reel owners Jared and Abby Gadbaw will feature craft cocktails and Italian small plates, such as Bolognese Arancini, and Cacio e Pepe Pasta Fritti – crispy pasta bites with Parmesan and pepper.

(Photo: The Upright)

Some drinks crafted by bar manager Jacob Feitler include the Beach Derby with Elijah Craig bourbon, cinnamon orgeat, honey, grapefruit juice, Cappelletti aperitivo, and lemon juice; and The Sonny with Cacao nib infused Mount Gay rum, Cynar, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and demerara.

(Photo: The Upright)

The bar opens at 7 p.m. Friday. It will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Tables are first come, first served, but reservations can be made for groups of six or more. Call 313-270-9600 for reservations.