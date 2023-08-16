New warning for parents: 'High Light' vape pens look like markers

Parents and teachers are being asked to be on alert about vape pens that look like highlighter markers.

High Light vapes have vibrant neon colors with a little tip at the end that at least in the picture looks like felt but the appearances can be deceiving.

"Those products are addictive and parents need to be on alert for these products," said Minou Jones.

The website is HighLight Vape.com, where they say they "specialize in creating innovative and discreet vaping solutions" including "a disposable vape that looks like a highlighter."

"We haven’t seen the vapes disguised as highlighter pens yet," said Jones. "But we know in general that youth are attracted to flavors. This particular device comes in 20 different flavors."

Jones is the chair of the Detroit Wayne Oakland Tobacco-Free Coalition - and isn’t amused by what are undoubtedly clever creations on the part of the vaping industry because of the potential harm to youngsters.

"Youth are hiding the use of these products in schools and from their parents which makes it very dangerous," said Jones.

FOX 2 asked the Michigan Department of Health and human services what they think about the pens.

It said: "The tobacco industry has been using marketing tactics to target youth for years."

"Naturally trying to have a device that can’t be detected is going to be something that might be tried," said Dr. Dan Ouellette, Henry Ford Health.

Ouellette echoes the sentiment adding kids with their developing brains are especially vulnerable to the effects of vaping.

"They’re the most susceptible to the effects of becoming addicted to nicotine," the doctor said. "It’s a very sensitive age for someone to start either habit like that."

The MDHHS says the term vaping was created by the tobacco industry to make these products appear less harmful, when in reality most vape products contain a large amount of nicotine and other chemicals.

Vape pens can come in other seemingly innocuous forms, like USBs and other office supplies.



