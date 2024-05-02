Fraser man abducted woman from Detroit and raped her, police say

article

A Fraser man abducted a woman in Detroit at gunpoint, drove her to a home in Fraser and raped her, police say.

The 39-year-old man was later identified as Mario Davis, a resident of Fraser. He's since been arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct as well as other felony firearm counts.

According to Fraser Police, the victim first reported the assault on April 28. She told them she was abducted by an unknown man at gunpoint who then took her to a home in the 16000 block of 13 Mile.

During their investigation, police conducted surveillance and eventually spotted a man that matched the description of a suspect before moving to apprehend him.

A news release reports he tried leaving his home when they arrested him.

A search warrant executed at the residence eventually located the firearm described by the victim, along with evidence that corroborated the alleged assault.

Davis was arraigned in the 39th District Court on three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree with a weapon used, and three counts of felony firearm. He's being held on $500,000 cash or surety bond in the Macomb County Jail.

If anyone has any information about Davis or any other sexual assaults he committed, they're asked to contact the detective sergeant at (586) 293-2000 ext. 218.