Newborn rescued after being found in Lake Orion woods

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a newborn was found abandoned in the woods Wednesday and has been taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

According to the sheriff's office, the newborn was found in the woods in Lake Orion on Wednesday near the intersection of Joselyn and Waldon, which is about 2 miles west of US 24 and 3 miles north of I-75.

Authorities would not say exactly when the baby was found but said it happened "a while ago" and they were still investigating.

The baby was alive and has been taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Michigan has a Safe Haven Law that allows parents to surrender a newborn within 72 hours of birth to an emergency medical service provider. That means an employee on duty at any fire department, hospital, or police station.

April is Child Abuse Awareness month and, in Michigan, over 33,000 children are victims of abuse and neglect every year. For more information on Child Abuse Prevention month, please visit www.michigan.gov/preventchildabuse.