Michigan State Police training is as much a physical location as a state of mind for the recruits gunning to be part of the state's law enforcement agency. The mantra emblazoned on a sign at the facility says as much.

"If you think you can…you will. If you think you can't… you're right."

It's where "a trooper is built" said Capt. James Grady.

Grady heads the training division where he overseas the rigorous exercise regiment that all recruits must complete to adorn the MSP blue. Not everyone who starts the training completes it, but as recruit Arongundade can attest to it: it's worth it.

"It's been challenging physically and mentally, emotionally," he said.

The training is a 20-week program that takes place at MSP's facility in Lansing. Down from 80, only 59 recruits were still by week 15 when FOX 2 got a glimpse of some of the work awaiting new recruits.

"We cover implicit bias, deescalation training, we do a lot of patrols training, a lot of reality-based scenario training," said Grady.

Recruits also build upon their regiment with a strict schedule that helps cement both the need for routine and the necessity for attention to detail. Even stray fibers of lint can get you in trouble.

"We want to make sure that recruits understand the importance of maintaining their composure regardless of what happens and that they also maintain that professionalism," Grady said. "So we want to make sure we can get them prepared as much as possible by putting them in situations that are going to mirror what they will have to deal with out there in the field every day."

And what training wouldn't be complete without experiencing the high speeds of a police pursuit. "Unfortunately there's no secret behind that, you just have to ride it out and hopefully you don't puke," said Arogundade.

"We get them to understand that they're going to be driving a vehicle in a manner at which they've never driven it before," said Sgt. John Looney with the precision driving unit.

If you are interested in a career serving your community go to http://MSPjobs.Michigan.gov or contact your local MSP post to speak with a recruiter.