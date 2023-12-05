NFL teams with Detroit nonprofit to battle illiteracy paying for tutoring at 2 schools

Eighth graders across the country are currently reading below proficiency level pre-pandemic and, it hasn’t gotten any better.

In Michigan, it’s about seven out of every 10 eighth graders. For the past 25 years, Beyond Basics has worked to tackle the problem of illiteracy. And now, it has a new teammate in the NFL

The NFL Draft doesn’t just help young men who’ve dreamed of playing pro football. Its impact stretches into the classrooms across America too.

Next year’s April event in Detroit will help students in Detroit public schools who struggle with reading at a grade level.

"We have a silent epidemic of illiteracy. People have no idea how vast this is," Pamela Good said. "In Detroit public schools, we have 85 to 90 percent of the kids in vulnerable communities that need help."

Across Michigan, more than half of students are crippled by illiteracy.

Good is co-founder and CEO of the non-profit Beyond Basics. What started as a donation of coats for underserved kids, has led to a 25-year journey to help future generations learn to read.

"Beyond basics — I think what you can say about us, is that we’re relational," she said. "Relationships with the kids. Relationships with the schools. The relationships with the many, many people who supported our work.

"The tutors get to see that moment that the light goes on for the child when they know they’ve arrived. They know how to sound out a word."

Beyond Basics is one of several non-profits teaming with the NFL. It received a donation toward its mission of helping kids learn to read through a six-week process.

"We’ve identified two schools that will really benefit from the dollars that they’re giving us," Good said. "And we’re using that funding to tutor students. It will be Dickson Elementary and the Detroit Lions Academy."

The NFL Draft will be in Detroit from Thursday April 25, 2024 through Saturday, April 27, 2024.