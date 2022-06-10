Nice-looking weekend with temps warming up

Saturday starts off dry with sunshine before clouds fill in by late afternoon. Rain developing, heavier overnight. High: 77/61.

It will feel a little more humid Sunday with winds out of the southwest. Still a chance for rain 79/60.

For Monday, the threat of rain is mainly downriver and in the morning before clouds move out and sunshine returns. High: 80/63.

Mostly sunny Tuesday, hotter and more humid 87/70.

The hottest day of the week is Wednesday. It will feel tropical too 93/72.

Few more clouds Thursday, still hot: 89/68.

Breezy Friday with the chance for rain late High 85.



