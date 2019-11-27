Nike launches limited edition Barry Sanders shoe

After posting several mysterious puppy-related videos on Twitter, Barry Sanders revealed a new, limited-edition Nike shoe.

The Limited Edition Barry Sanders Nike Turf Jet will be available for purchase exclusively at The Stadium Collection at Ford Field or on NIKE.com beginning at 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving.

According to the Detroit Lions, only 2,053 fans will be able to snag a pair.

Barry Sanders had spent the last 24 hours releasing mysterious videos featuring puppies. How 'bout these puppies?