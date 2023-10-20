Should student athletes who attend Michigan high schools be allowed to make money off their name?

A bill that would prohibit schools from preventing students from profiting off their likeness just passed the Michigan House Thursday, clearing the chamber by a 66-43 vote.

Just years after college athletes were permitted to make money off their name and image, the same thinking is now trickling down into high school athletics in Michigan.

"Athletes who put in the time, effort and dedication to their sport deserve the rewards that come from it," Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D-Ypsilanti) said. "If a high school athlete gains recognition for their outstanding talent, they should have the opportunity to get compensated from that popularity; it doesn’t come easy, and it sure is earned. I am happy I could spearhead my bill, and I am hopeful for its progression in the Senate."

HB 4816 permits student athletes to leverage their likeness in activities like commercials, product endorsements, personal appearances, and autograph sessions. It does come with restrictions, like prohibiting student athletes from earning money for endorsing adult entertainment services, alcohol or tobacco, controlled substances, gambling, firearms, or nutritional supplements.

The bill also bars student athletes from signing contracts that would cause the individual to miss school.

It was first introduced in June and cleared committees on education and higher education before getting a hearing on the House floor.