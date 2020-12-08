Nine months after COVID-19 diagnosis, Warren mom says she still has symptoms

Most people who catch COVID-19 survive it - and rarely have any lingering symptoms. But not everyone is so fortunate. We know the virus can kill people but it can also linger for months.

Such is the case with Gloria Vettese. The Warren mom caught the virus during the first wave of COVID-19 in Michigan and, several months later is still not herself.

"He didn’t know how sick I was, he didn’t know how scared I was at the time," she said. "I didn’t know if my son was going to find me in the morning because, you know, something happened."

Gloria is considered a 'COVID long-hauler', survivors who suffer from a range of symptoms. Other symptoms include hair loss, severe fatigue, and headaches.

In her case, it's a constant buzzing in her head and brain fog until this week when another symptom showed up.

"Every time I've taken my blood pressure its dangerously high," she said. "I feel like a ticking time bomb in that aspect right now."

Health has never been an issue for the mom, aside from a few extra pounds, she received a clean bill of health during a physical at the beginning of 2020.

"Everything was fine. My blood pressure was fine, my bloodwork was fine," she said.

As 2020 ends, she's now seeing an ear, nose, and throat doctor, a neurologist, and a cardiologist.

"Every day it's so frustrating I don’t know what’s going to be next and I don’t know how to fix it. Nobody really knows how to fix it, right now," Gloria said.

Michigan considers people recovered from COVID-19 if you survived the virus 30 days after the initial onset.

"The reason I’m talking to you right now because I want people to know there really is no aftercare right now. Not everyone with COVID wakes up the next day and is okay," Gloria said.

Nine months after her initial diagnosis, the same fears she had in April are still present.

"I raise my son on my own and if something happens to me what’s going to happen to him. That’s my biggest worry right now," she said.