Fraser teen killed by police during domestic incident

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A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot by a Fraser police officer during an alleged domestic incident at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the 17000 block of Breezeway, a small road near Kelly and 13 Mile, for a domestic dispute.

Further details of what the dispute was, were not immediately released.

During the interaction with police, the boy was shot. He was transported to a local hospital in "grave" condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident.



The officer, whose name was not released, was placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will be conducting the investigation.

The MCSO also only released that it was a domestic incident.

"The MCSO will provide more information once the investigation is complete," they said in a statement.