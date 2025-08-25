Expand / Collapse search

No arrests made after teen found shot in head at Detroit playground over the weekend

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 25, 2025 7:00am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
An arrest has not been made after a 16-year-old was found shot to death Saturday at a Detroit park. The 16-year-old died at a hospital after he was discovered suffering a gunshot wound to the head at Butzel Playground.

    • A Detroit teen died after he was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head at Butzel playground on Saturday.
    • No arrests have been made, and details have not been released about a person of interest.
    • It is the latest in a string of summer violence involving young people.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are still working to find the person responsible after a 16-year-old boy was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head at a playground on Detroit's west side Saturday night.

That victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The backstory:

Officers responded to Butzel playground in the area of Lyndon and Meyers around 8:15 p.m. Sunday for a teen boy who had been shot. 

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made, and police have not released details about a person of interest or a potential motive.

The weekend shooting is just the latest in a string of violence involving young people in the city. 

"It's sad to see that so many people are going outside their door and never returning," said Toson Knight, the executive director of Caught Up, a mentorship program for young men.

The latest deadly shooting prompted a gathering Sunday at the park in remembrance of the victim and other youth who have died as a result of violence this summer.

"This has been a brutal, brutal summer, and it's heartbreaking," Knight said. "The summertime should be a time that young people are having fun."

