Man denied bond in fatal shooting of maintenance worker at Royal Oak apartment complex

The Brief The suspect accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker in the parking lot of a Royal Oak apartment complex on July 31 was officially charged Sunday. Nathaniel Joshua-Olsen Rockwell, 32, faces one count of first-degree murder, three counts of felony firearm, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Officers responded to the Devon Park Apartments near 13 Mile Road and Crooks after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an altercation and gunfire in the parking lot.



The man accused of fatally shooting a maintenance worker in the parking lot of a Royal Oak apartment complex was denied bond Sunday as he was charged with first-degree murder.

Nathaniel Joshua-Olsen Rockwell, 32, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of felony firearm, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was arraigned and ordered to be held without bond.

Nathaniel Joshua-Olson Rockwell (Royal Oak Police Department)

The backstory:

According to Royal Oak police, officers responded at around noon on July 31 to the Devon Park Apartments near 13 Mile Road and Crooks after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an altercation and gunfire in the parking lot.

Police said officers arrived quickly and encountered the suspect, who is a tenant at the complex. Rockwell reportedly complied with officers’ commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Image: SkyFOX

Officials said paramedics from the Royal Oak Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on a gunshot victim located approximately 100 feet away, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Gregory Hill of Southfield. Police said Hill, a maintenance worker at the complex, was on duty at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said Rockwell had been in a verbal altercation with another tenant. He allegedly ran to his car to retrieve a handgun. When the other tenant fled, Rockwell turned his attention toward Hill, who police believe was in the area but not directly involved in the dispute.

What they're saying:

"This was a senseless act of horrific violence. We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore. "Thankfully, due to the swift actions of our officers, the suspect was apprehended quickly before he could harm anyone else."

Police noted that Rockwell has no prior criminal convictions.

What's next:

Rockwell is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 11.