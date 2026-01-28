Warren mother charged after 3-year-old shoots self

article

The Brief A mother is facing charges after her 3-year-old son shot himself in the hand. She is accused of not properly securing the firearm.



A Warren mother is now charged with violating Michigan's safe storage law after police say her young son shot himself with an improperly secured gun last week.

A charge of safe storage violation resulting in a minor injured was filed against 24-year-old Daniellys Villegas-Moreno. She was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

The backstory:

Police were alerted about a shooting that wounded a 3-year-old boy's hand when they were called to Henry Ford Warren Hospital around 10:15 p.m. Jan. 20 after Villegas-Moreno brought him there for treatment.

Police said the child found a handgun inside a unit at The Cove Apartments and shot himself in the hand. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

After the shooting, police searched the apartment. Inside, they found the gun and other evidence of an accidental weapon discharge, according to a press release.

"Michigan’s firearm safe storage statute is designed to reduce preventable deaths and injuries, including incidents of youth self-harm and gun-related violence. My office has prioritized public awareness so residents understand their legal responsibilities. If a firearm is in a household where children could gain access, it must be stored in a locked container or fitted with a device that makes it unusable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

What's next:

Villegas-Moreno is due back in court Feb. 10.

Big picture view:

Michigan's safe storage law requires guns to be locked up when children are inside a home.

Under the law, a gun owner could be subject to a misdemeanor charge, which could entail penalties of up to $500 and a maximum of 93 days in jail.

However, if the child inflicts harm upon themselves or others using the firearm, the owner can face a felony charge, fines of up to $10,000, and a prison sentence up to 15 years – particularly if the incident results in a fatality.