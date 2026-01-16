No charges for security guard who fatally shot armed woman outside Southfield lounge

The Brief A double shooting left one woman dead and a second victim injured outside a Southfield lounge last Saturday. The deceased victim had pulled a gun during a fight and was raising it when a security guard shot her. The security guard will not be charged for the shooting, which also accidentally left a second woman wounded in the leg.



A fatal shooting of an armed woman outside a Southfield lounge early Saturday morning will not result in criminal charges.

The backstory:

Police say a security guard shot the Detroit woman multiple times, just as she raised her own handgun in the parking lot of the nightclub, on Southfield Road and 10 Mile.

"An initial argument started with a husband and wife, escalated to the deceased and her brother-in-law," Chief Elvin Barren said, explaining a chain reaction of fights. "From there, the brother-in-law's sister and the deceased having an altercation."

The woman, 33, injured her brother-in-law's sister, 36, leaving her bleeding from her head. Security guards from Bloom came outside to render aid to the 36-year-old.

"While security personnel were providing aid, witnesses reported hearing the deceased state 'I'm going to kill him,'" the chief said.

The 33-year-old woman walked towards the guard with a wrench, she then dropped before removing a gun from a cloth holster inside her waistband.

Barren said she then raised the gun towards her chest from about one to two feet from the guard, who then opened fire and struck her.

"The security guard discharged his firearm, striking the decedent six times," Barren said. "The second woman who was injured earlier during the physical altercation was inadvertently struck in by gunfire. Due to her proximity to the incident."

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office determined no charges for the guard, who legally owned his firearms and a valid concealed carry permit.

The victim, who was not named, also owned her gun legally and had a permit to carry, Barren added.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Southfield police press conference held Friday.



