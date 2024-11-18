'No path forward': Kalamazoo's Brite Eyes Brewing Co. closing

article

There's only a few more days left to enjoy beers from Brite Eyes Brewing Co. as the Kalamazoo brewery prepares to close this weekend.

Brite Eyes shared last week that it would shutter for good on Nov. 23, citing financial issues plaguing the brewery that has been open for nearly a decade.

"This is a heartbreaking end to our amazing small batch neighborhood brewery," the owners wrote on social media.

According to the brewery, road work in the area made it difficult to get to Brite Eyes and led to a decrease in traffic. With a season that is typically slower for the business approaching, the decision to close was made.

"This year started out strong, but by early spring, the city had become one big road construction project with seemingly every convenient route to the brewery closed or detoured," the owners said. "Our ability to make the money we need to survive the slow winter has been compromised to the point we simply have no path forward."

The business is working to sell its assets to cover its outstanding debt.