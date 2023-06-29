No touching your phone while driving: New law starts June 30

Starting Friday it will be illegal to hold your cell phone in your hand while driving in Michigan.

About 25 percent of all crashes are caused by distracted driving in the state - but tomorrow officials are hoping that all changes.

The new law states - no touching the cell phone with your hand, arm or shoulder while driving.

"Operating (the phone) is the key word, come June 30, 2023," said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth.

The sheriff told FOX 2 what not to do as those enhanced distracted driving laws go into effect.

"You will no longer even when stopped at a red light, be able to pick up your phone and do anything on it," he said.

Drivers can't even touch their phone at a stoplight or stop sign. You can't text that emoji, check Instagram or give your mom a call.

Defense attorney Madelaine Lane says unless it is an absolute emergency situation where you need to call 911.

"(The) wording of the statute is that you can use a mobile device in hands-free mode to the extent that when you're manipulating it’s a swipe or a tap," Lane said.

Hands-free mode means connected to your car or in a holster. That language applies to using GPS too.

"I always tell people better safer than sorry, just get the holders so you stick it in the holder, and you're not even tempted to pick it up," she said.

There are even more strict rules for people or teens on graduated licenses or folks with commercial driver's licenses.

But there are exceptions for first responders on the job.

"The off-duty firefighter isn't going to be able to post to TikTok on their day off, but certainly they are going to be able to use it in their duties as a firefighter," Lane said.

The punishments escalate after the first citation. That first penalty is $100 and/or 16 hours of community service and a point added to your driver's license.

The second offense carries with it a fine of $250 and/or 24 hours of community service. If you are caught a third time in three years, you will have to take a driving course along with fines.