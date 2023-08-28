'Nobody fights alone': Newlyweds married hours before cancer takes woman's life

Saturday, August 26 was supposed to be the day that Kyle Adcock and Amy Drouillard were to be married. They had it all planned – the dress, the location, the vendors – it was all set up and ready but cancer doesn't wait. On Thursday, Aug. 24, they said ‘I do’ shortly before she died.

"She's got a great son - it was hard not to fall in love with both of them," her husband, Kyle said.

Monday would have been the day after their wedding. But instead, they had to move their wedding up a few days so they could be married before cancer took her life.

"Amy wore her dress, and she was beautiful and full of smiles. It was a beautiful wedding," Kyle said. "Dr. Crader set up a beautiful night for us. They had her best six nurses that she wanted to take care of Amy - and they brought a bunch of candles to the room. Family that was coming for the wedding, ended up coming to our wedding still."

Amy was only 33 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Two years later, at the age of 35, cancer took her life, leaving Kyle and her 12-year-old son, Nolan, behind. Kyle said.

The wedding happened early because it was bigger than cancer and bigger than both Kyle and Amy.

"When she had gotten diagnosed, we kind of wanted to put our foot to the pedal, knowing with her son, Nolan, his father had passed away when he was younger," Kyle said. "We had to get married to be able to adopt him - and luckily we were able to do that."

The three of them had been a team in Amy's fight.

"In this family, nobody fights alone and that was true - we all fought for one another and we're still fighting for one another," Kyle said.

Amy Drouillard, 35, died late last week after developing stage 4 breast cancer.

He describes Nolan as being full of life like his mother.

"I have him as a guardian right now. I'm still going forward with the adoption procedure," Kyle said. "I keep telling him every day - you know - you're going to do great things."

There will be a celebration of life for Amy on October 6 at Blossom Heath Park from noon to 9. Kyle is inviting anyone who wants to attend to show up.

"If you're someone who wants to come reach out, pour love into the family. We're here to take it," he said.