Non-fatal strangulations rise 96 percent amid Macomb County domestic violence increase

In Macomb County, non-fatal strangulations are up almost 100 percent.

Recently FOX 2 reported on the county seeing an increase in domestic violence cases - now we're learning that nonfatal strangulations is on the rise as well.

"Intimate partner nonfatal strangulation is when your partner strangles you but not until death," said Dr. Sharman Davenport. "So they put their hands around your neck and apply pressure."

Davenport from Turning Point, says it is a scenario the domestic abuse treatment center sees all the time.

And over the last year, cases of nonfatal strangulations have increased 96 percent.

"They’re very alarming. That’s why it’s so important that we try and get the word out," Davenport said. "You can suffer from loss of consciousness. You can suffer from blatter and bowel control."

Davenport is the CEO of Turning point, an organization that empowers survivors, says longterm they can suffer from strokes, seizures, and memory loss.

The likelihood of death increases when the person sticks around.

"If you were strangled just once by your intimate partner, your chances of being killed, murdered in that situation go up 750 percent," she said.

It tends to happen to the most vulnerable.

"We see that there is an increase in violence when a woman is pregnant," Davenport said.

The same increase is reflected in statistics if the victim has an illness, injury, or small kids.

Davenport says they are getting the numbers from their nurses who conduct the two to three-hour strangulation exams.

"We’re seeing reported numbers, because we want to make sure that we’re making that distinction," she said. "We also believe that domestic violence and the severity of domestic violence has increased."

She says there is a way out for people in violent situations, by first by calling the 24-hour hotline or a shelter.

Related: Domestic violence cases surge in Macomb County

"Talk to an advocate about safety planning, about what their options are," she said. "Because a lot of times people don’t realize how dangerous the situation is."

For loved ones who are witnessing it or know its happening she says to keep an eye out for bruising and look for changes in behavior, consistent anxiety, frequently check in with their partner, not able to make decisions on their own.

Ultimately, motivate them to report it, sooner rather than later.

"You don’t really want to sit back. if you have an opportunity to listen to the survivor to talk to them to encourage them to take the necessary steps. You really want to do that."

Domestic Violence Resources:

National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233 or thehotline.org

Turning Point 24 Hour Hotline/Shelter (586) 463-6990

Loveisrespect (866) 331-9474 or text "loveis" 22522

Haven of Oakland County: online at haven-oakland.org / 24 hour help and support: 248-334-1274

Turning Point of Macomb County: online at turningpointmacomb.org or (586) 463-6990



