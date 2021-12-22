article

A portion of I-75 was closed Wednesday morning after a shooting that injured one.

Michigan State Police shut down northbound I-75 at Clay near downtown Detroit for an investigation to search for evidence including bullet casings. It's since been reopened.

According to police, a driver was leaving work from the Greektown Casino when a vehicle pulled up alongside him and someone inside fired several rounds into the side of the vehicle.

The victim pulled to the shoulder to check on his vehicle, then drove home to call 911.

The victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his hip and arm. Detroit emergency services provided medical treatment on scene. He refused transport to a hospital.

According to police, no evidence was located on the freeway. Police also said there were inconsistencies in the victim's statements.

The victim said the suspect vehicle was a white SUV.

The freeway reopened around 6:23 a.m.