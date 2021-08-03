Northbound I-75 reopens one lane after sinkhole forms under freeway in Madison Heights

Construction crews have reopened a northbound lane on I-75 after a sinkhole made the freeway dangerous to drive on.

A single lane between I-696 and Twelve Mile Road in Madison Heights will remain open as crews continue repairing damaged sections of the highway.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation say the center lane of the freeway should be reopened by the end of the week.

I-75 has been a poster child of problems for MDOT in recent weeks. Crews initially had to shut down new stretches of the highway after a tanker fire burned through the cement. That was an estimated $1.5 million fix.

Then last Friday, a sinkhole opened up near the northbound lanes by the I-75 service drive as road crews were digging a hole for a new pipe.

Construction to repair the section started Friday. There is no estimate for when the service drive will reopen.

Both the center lane and left lane of I-75 near Eleven Mile Road have been repaired, an MDOT release said Tuesday. However, they'll remain closed as crews continue fixing the surrounding infrastructure.

Crews had been digging a drainage tunnel under the service drive when they came into contact with some unexpected groundwater. The operation caused water to spill out onto the roadway, creating a hazard for drivers.