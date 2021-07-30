NB I-75 closed in Oakland County after machine digging tunnel for heavy rain causes sinkhole

Northbound I-75 is closed between I-696 and12 Mile Road in Oakland County due to a sinkhole.

According to Michigan Department of Transportation officials, the 4-foot deep sinkhole opened up on the service drive and "bled" over onto the freeway.

Officials said a tunnel boring machine that was working about 100 feet under the center of the service drive ran into some groundwater, pulling sand and silt with it.

"We’re building a tunnel to help with the torrential rains that we’ve been encountering. Anytime you’re working 100 feet below ground you're going to encounter some issues – some large like this, some small," said MDOT spokesman Rob Morosi.

MDOT crews do test holes to prevent issues like the sinkhole, but it is impossible to know everything that is underground.

Officials said it is unknown how long the freeway will be closed.

"There’s going be some heavy traffic in and around here this weekend, we understand that, but again, we have to be safe, we have to ensure that when we open this freeway it is safe for the public," Morosi said.