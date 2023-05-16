Northern Lights Lounge reopening in Detroit after three-year hiatus

A beloved Detroit bar is returning to its place among the living after being closed for three years.

Northern Lights Lounge is back from its hiatus, according to a post written by its owner Michael Solaka. Once a popular destination for weekend revelry, it's absence from the Detroit night-life scene has not gone unnoticed.

It reopens Memorial Day Weekend.

"Northern Lights will re-open Friday, May 26 at 6pm for Movement Weekend with evening shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. Beginning Tuesday, May 30 we will be open for business seven days a week with full kitchen service.," read the post.

"It's been three long years, and we are SO ready to hang out again with all our friends and neighbors," the post continued.

Prior to the post, the last share on the lounge's Facebook page was back in December 2019.

RELATED: Downtown Detroit's beach bar opens this week

Along with the post on Facebook are some shares on the lounge's Instagram page advertising some upcoming concerts.

FOX 2 reached out to the lounge for comment.