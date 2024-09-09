Northern Lights in Michigan: Aurora could be visible this week

article

Some parts of Michigan could get a glimpse of the Northern Lights this week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a G-2 - moderate - Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Tuesday. This watch was spurred by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that happened early Sunday.

Intense displays of the aurora borealis happen when coronal mass ejections are emitted from the sun. These energized particles from the sun eventually impact the Earth's upper atmosphere. When this collision occurs, it creates unique colors like purple, green, and red.

According to NOAA, the aurora may be seen as low as New York to Wisconsin to Washington state, with the view line for Michigan extending to the lower to mid-part of the state.

Where the Northern Lights may be visible on Sept. 10, 2024 (Photo: NOAA)

Based on the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center's outlook for Tuesday night, the greatest chance of seeing the aurora borealis in Michigan will be in the Upper Peninsula.

Of course, weather could spoil those chances. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Marquette shows a chance for showers and clouds on Tuesday in the UP.

When the time to see the lights is near, use this 30-minute aurora forecast to see where it is.