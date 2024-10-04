Northern Lights in Michigan: Chance to see the aurora borealis this weekend

article

The Northern Lights could make an appearance this weekend in Michigan, thanks to major solar flares.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a G-3 - strong - Geomagnetic Storm Watch for this weekend. According to NOAA, the aurora may be visible as low as Pennsylvania from Iowa to Oregon.

When to see the Northern Lights

As of Friday morning, the Northern Lights view line does not include any part of Michigan for Friday night. However, the view line encompasses the entire state for Saturday night, with the greatest chance of catching a glimpse of the aurora in the Upper Peninsula.

Saturday downstate is expected to be clear, though the forecast is currently showing rain late in the UP, which could hinder seeing the lights.

The Northern Lights viewing prediction for Oct. 4 (left) and Oct. 5 (right) (Photo: NOAA)

This chance of seeing the aurora comes after the SPWC detected two solar flares that sparked coronal mass ejections. The second, which was detected on Thursday, was rated as the strongest solar flare in about seven years. Flares can lead to geomagnetic storms that result in visible Northern Lights.

How to see the Northern Lights

Head to a dark area. In Michigan, the more north you travel, the darker it tends to be. Check this light pollution map to find darker areas.

The aurora is often most visible around midnight. When the time to see the lights is near, use this 30-minute aurora forecast to see where it is.

Also, just because you cannot see the aurora with your eyes does not mean it isn't there. When it is dark out and the aurora is predicted to be strong, try taking a photo with your phone camera in night mode. Doing so helped many in Metro Detroit capture the Northern Lights during a Severe geomagnetic storm in May.