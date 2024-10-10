Northern Lights put on dazzling show over Metro Detroit Thursday

A forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center said there was a chance of seeing the aurora as far south as Alabama on Thursday and Friday night - and so far, it did not disappoint.

Photo by FOX 2 Photog Todd Brangan from Waterford.

The Northern Lights were visible across SE Michigan Thursday evening with dazzling photos and video collecting the heavenly images.

View lines for both Thursday and Friday nights encompass all of Michigan, though current models show that the aurora is more likely to stretch into the state on Friday night.

Royal Oak Photo by Amber Eikenberry/FOX 2

Currently, prediction models showed the state having a chance Friday night as well. Some cloud cover may return to the area for Friday. Depending on when the clouds move in, they could hinder seeing the Northern Lights.

Photo by FOX 2 Photog Coulter Mitchell

On Wednesday, NOAA forecasted a severe solar storm fueled by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that began Tuesday evening. According to NOAA, CMEs are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona. They cause geomagnetic storms when they are directed at Earth.

The NOAA last issued a G-4 severe geomagnetic storm alert in May, when the Northern Lights were visible all over the state, including here in Detroit. May was the first time a severe geometric storm watch had been issued since January 2005.

Photo courtesy of Mark LaBelle, Jr.

How to see the Northern Lights

Head to a dark area. In Michigan, the more north you travel, the darker it tends to be. Check this light pollution map to find darker areas.

The aurora is often most visible around midnight. When the time to see the lights is near, use this 30-minute aurora forecast to see where it is.

Photo by Amber Eikenberry, FOX 2

Also, just because you cannot see the aurora with your eyes does not mean it isn't there. When it is dark out and the aurora is predicted to be strong, try taking a photo with your phone camera in night mode. Doing so helped many in Metro Detroit capture the Northern Lights during May's severe geomagnetic storm.

