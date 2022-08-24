Suspected northern Michigan drug traffickers busted after police find meth in mail

Two northern Michigan residents are facing drug charges after police found meth in a package this summer.

According to Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team and the United States Postal Inspection Service discovered illegal substances being mailed to a home in Leelanau County in June. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators opened the box and found crystal methamphetamine.

Detectives searched the Cedar home of Robert Sonderman, 46, on June 16. According to police, they found methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Police said Sonderman was not home at the time. After fleeing to Illinois to avoid being arrested, he was taken into custody and extradited back to Leelanau County for his arraignment.

He was charged with possession with the intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, conducting criminal enterprise, conspiracy to conduct criminal enterprise, - maintain a drug house.

Sonderman's girlfriend, 43-year-old Hope Jackson, is also facing charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and maintaining a drug house.

Police said two other suspects helped procure the crystal methamphetamine from out of state. They are not being identified because they haven't been arraigned.

Authorities said approximately seven pounds of methamphetamine had been delivered to these suspects in Leelanau County over the last year. If sold by the gram, the total current street value for northern Michigan for that amount would be $254,011.52.