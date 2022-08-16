Police issue warning after ecstasy shaped like candy found during traffic stop

article

Police issued a warning to parents after ecstasy that looked like candy was found during a traffic stop.

A trooper found the ecstasy when they stopped a Cincinnati man in northern Michigan.

Ecstasy comes in pills or powder. When in pill form, the drug can be various colors. It is also often referred to as MDMA or molly.

