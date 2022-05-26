Northern Michigan man accused of sexually abusing child for 4 years

A northern Michigan man is facing charges after police allege he sexually abused a child for years.

Last August, the girl told her parents that she had been abused by William Thomas Hedrick, of Williamsburg, from 2014 until 2018, police said. For a period of that time, Hedrick, who is now 23, was living with the victim.

Hedrick was arrested this month and arraigned Wednesday on second-degree criminal sexual conduct and criminal sexual conduct assault with intent to commit penetration charges. He was given a $100,000 cash surety bond.