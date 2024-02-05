Northern Michigan man attacked victim, struck police while intoxicated before arrest

A 37-year-old man from northern Michigan was taken into custody late last week after he attacked a man before striking an officer after state troopers attempted to arrest him.

Bryan Milo White was charged with assault and battery, as well as resisting and obstructing police early Thursday morning of last week. A news release from Michigan State Police said the assault stemmed from an argument White had over a family issue.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 1, troopers from the Alpena post were called to a home on Hickok Road for an assault complaint. The news release said police were enroute to the scene when they observed an unoccupied Honda SUV crashed into a snowbank.

When troopers got to the victim's home, they said the suspect had visited the home three different times that night.

The first time, the two got into a fight before the victim asked White to leave, believing he was intoxicated. The second time that White arrived at the home, he brought his young kids. The victim again told him to leave.

The third time White came to the home, he was there without children and got into an argument when the victim. He eventually assaulted him in his garage, shoving him to the ground and punching him.

The home's security system caught the incident on camera.

While on their way to White's home, police observed the same Honda SUV that had crashed was no longer there. The tire tracks left by the crashed car indicated to police it was traveling toward White's residence. When troopers got to his home, a woman answered the door.

Police asked to speak to White, who came to the door smelling of intoxicants. He also displayed signs of being under the influence.

When troopers asked for White to step outside, he refused, prompting police to try and arrest him. He resisted and struck one of the troopers. He was eventually subdued and lodged at the county jail.

His bond was set at $10,000 and he'll be back in court on Feb. 21.