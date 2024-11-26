Expand / Collapse search

Northern Michigan man with history of hunting-related crimes accused of poaching

By Jack Nissen
Published  November 26, 2024 7:04am EST
One of the deer allegedly shot by Cecil Day, who the DNR is seeking additional poaching charges against. Photo via DNR

(FOX 2) - A northern Michigan man with a history of hunting-related convictions was arrested and charged with more crimes after a tip came into the Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement agency.

Cecil Edward Day, 59, of Johannesburg, was arraigned on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with a blood alcohol content over .08%, and no hunters orange.

The DNR is now seeking more charges after finding evidence of deer poaching.

Day was arrested at his home in northern Michigan on Nov. 18. Conservation officers had previously learned Day had exited his vehicle with a rifle and was shooting deer on private property.

After conducting more interviews, officers found two additional deer that were shot and left in the same area. That includes a large nine-point trophy buck, the DNR said in a news release.

Day previously was convicted between 2018 and 2020 of felon in possession, taking deer from a motor vehicle, trespassing, no hunter's orange, and possession of an untagged deer. 

Day is currently lodged at the Otsego County Jail as he awaits a preliminary hearing.

