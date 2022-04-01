Northern Michigan police bust drug house, find 180 grams of crystal meth

article

A narcotics unit from Traverse City that was aided by Michigan State Police busted a drug house and arrested several people on charges of trafficking.

Law enforcement serving a search warrant in mid-March found an array of narcotics, including meth, cocaine, LSD, and prescription pills.

Five people were arrested and four have been charged with offenses.

According to the Traverse Narcotics Team out of Traverse City, a drug trafficking investigation in the unincorporated village of Grawn, which is west of Interlochen in Grand Traverse County, identified several suppliers of methamphetamine.

A search warrant was conducted at a home on March 17 by detectives with the narcotics unit and the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team.

In the home were seven adults and a juvenile. In addition to the drugs, which included 180 grams of crystal meth, law enforcement also found two hand guns.

The homeowner, a 35-year-old man named Benjamin Lemcool, was arraigned the next day in the 86th District Court on two counts of delivery of meth and maintaining a drug house. He was given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Three other adults were arraigned on March 21:

Jesse Manville, 31 years old, charged with Possession With the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and given a $25,000/10% bond

Kylie Sevener, 29 years old, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and given a $25,000/10% bond

Andrew Merchant, 38 years old, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and given a $10,000/10% bond

According to a press release, a fifth adult was also arrested on outstanding warrants and additional charges are expected for others that were in the home at the time.