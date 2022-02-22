Northern Oakland County man charged with homicide after allegedly shooting wife

A 79-year-old man from northern Oakland County was arraigned on homicide charges after he called police to report he shot his wife.

Howard Miller of Groveland Township was remained in county jail without bond over the weekend following his arraignment for allegedly killing his 79-year-old wife last Wednesday.

A 911 call came into dispatch around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 16 from a man who reported he had shot his wife.

Miller was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, the couple were having an argument that escalated to a shooting.

Miller was arraigned on Feb. 19 in the 52nd district court.

Further court proceedings are expected but a date for Miller's next appointment was not available.