Oak Park officials investigating after swastika found spray-painted on synagogue

The Brief Staff of Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park found a swastika spray-painted on the building when arriving Wednesday morning. This comes after a similar situation took place in Sterling Heights where swastikas were found spray-painted on the side of a residential fence. No suspects have been identified as of Wednesday.



An antisemitic act of vandalism has officials in Oak Park investigating and a community asking questions on Wednesday.

Big picture view:

At 9 a.m., on April 22, Oak Park Public Safety said the staff of Congregation Beth Shalom on the 14600 block of Lincoln Street, found a swastika spray-painted on the building.

Oak Park Public Safety says they responded to Congregation Beth Shalom and have begun investigating. Meanwhile, they say no additional details can be released as of Wednesday.

"Acts of violence, vandalism, or intimidation of any kind—including those targeting any group, religion, or race—will not be tolerated," Oak Park said in a press release. "The City of Oak Park remains committed to ensuring that all members of our community feel safe, welcome, and secure."

Local perspective:

This comes after a similar situation took place in Sterling Heights where two men from out of state were accused of spray-painting multiple swastikas on a residential fence, along with additional hate speech.

FOX 2 talked with Rabbi Robert Gamer of Congregation Beth Shalom, who says they are disgusted and upset by Wednesday's discovery.

This is happening in the Jewish Community. We know hate is pervasive in our society as well," he said. "This is an anti-somatic thing with a swastika. Obviously, there’s a lot of meaning to that. You know, it’s not a matter of you know when something happens at one of our institutions or if it’s no matter if it’s going to happen, it’s when."

Oak Park Public Safety says they are increasing its presence around places of worship, schools, parks, and other community gathering spaces for the time being.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Oak Park Public Safety at 248-691-7518 or email sturner@oakparkmi.gov.



No suspects have been identified as of Wednesday.