Northville homes the latest target of international organized crime rings, local police say

A week after a Michigan sheriff warned that burglaries had ticked back up at high-end homes in metro Detroit, another local police agency is reporting more instances of robberies in Southeast Michigan.

This time, Northville Township authorities are asking homeowners to be aware of an organized crime group targeting big homes in neighborhoods.

A news release from the police says law enforcement believes the group is from South America. At least five home invasions have occurred in the past year with each case showing "striking similarities."

The groups operate in teams of three to four people who coordinate their operations. Their methods involve parking on a nearby side street away from a home before breaking in. They're often after high-value items like cash and jewelry.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent uptick in what appears to be organized crime activities targeting our neighborhoods," said Northville Deputy Chief of Police Matthew MacKenzie. "We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately to law enforcement."

As a result, police are boosting their efforts to catch suspects, increasing patrols and adding more surveillance measures to the affected area.

In late March, the Oakland County sheriff said foreign nationals from Chile were robbing homes in some of the wealthy suburbs in the area. Michael Bouchard told FOX 2 "clearly, I think they're back" after observing an uptick two weeks ago.

"The Chilean gangs have been hitting us very hard," he said. "Cash, jewelry, very high-end purses - that's pretty much the target."

One home had $800,000 in jewelry stolen from it.

"They are super well-trained when they get here - highly organized. They look like ninjas they're all masked up, gloves - they each have a backpack with their particular set of tools for their job in the burglary."

