Note led to Taylor girl killing sister • Tim Walz, JD Vance debate preview • UAW president warns Stellantis

A note about flushing the toilet led to a 13-year-old girl stabbing her 7-year-old sister to death inside a Taylor home over the weekend, police said.

Police said the girls' parents left them at the home on Banner Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. A few hours later, an argument would lead to the older girl stabbing her sister multiple times.

"It stemmed from a note that was placed in the bathroom and the note was about flushing the toilet," said Taylor Det./Cpl. Zachary Digiacomo.

Digiacomo said the older girl waited in the bathroom for her sister, who she then allegedly stabbed with both a hunting knife and a butcher knife. She then called 911 to report that she had stabbed her sister.

Police found the victim in the bathroom with "over 10 stab wounds ranging from the abdomen, to the head, to the neck," Digiacomo said. "All I can say is, it's shocking, and it's very tragic."

"She was very calm and just showed no emotion," Digiacomo said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the older sister will not be tried as an adult. Instead, she will be held in the juvenile system.

"Given her young age, the state would have seven years to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate her until her mandatory release at age 21," Worthy said. "Hopefully, then she would not be a danger to others."

Tim Walz and JD Vance to debate tonight

Vice presidential hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance will face off tonight for the only VP debate this election cycle.

The Associated Press reported that CBS said it would be up to Vance and Walz, not the moderators, to fact-check each other in real-time, and there will not be an audience at the event.

Walz and Vance’s microphones will stay on while the other is speaking, unlike the two presidential debates. CBS has the choice to turn off a hot mic when needed. Walz and Vance will have two minutes for a closing statement. Vance won a virtual coin toss and will speak last, the AP noted.

In the June debate between Trump and Biden, CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash limited follow-up questions and did not fact-check either participant.

Tuesday's debate will start at 9 p.m. and will be 90 minutes long. FOX 2 will be streaming it on our live page.

UAW President Fain warns Stellantis in SOU address

Eighteen months after his election as head of the United Auto Workers, President Shawn Fain had a warning for Stellantis during his State of the Union.

Fain has cautioned Stellantis for several weeks regarding what he alleges as the automaker's failure to honor its contract with the UAW. He maintains that striking is not the objective, but he affirms that union members are ready to walk the picket lines if necessary.

Since assuming leadership of the union, Fain has faced challenges from Detroit's automakers, including General Motors, Ford Motor Co., and Stellantis.

"What began as a new method of bargaining with the Big Three has evolved into a completely new strategy for contract disputes throughout our union," Fain stated.

He covered a range of issues, from the efficacy of stand-up strikes to gaining new union members in the South with Volkswagen and other nontraditional automakers.

"Collectively, across the three companies, offers increased by 93% as a result of our stand-up strike," he claimed.

Best friends killed in crash with Warren police

Two men who were best friends died early Monday after a crash involving a Warren police patrol vehicle.

Cedric Hayden, 34, and his friend Dujuan Pettis were on their way home at around 5 a.m. when they were hit on Schoenherr just north of Eight Mile, Hayden's mother Teresa Ford said.

"My son was on his way home. On his street, turning on his street and got sideswiped," Ford said. "Great person. He laughed. He loved fun. He loved to have fun. He’s a family man. He has two daughters."

Two officers were in the patrol vehicle. They both suffered critical injuries.

Circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. Police said that despite speculation, it was not related to a gas station break-in that happened more than two hours later.

"At approximately 5 his morning, two Warren officers at a fully marked patrol car, which you see south of us, were involved in a traffic crash with 2 occupants of a white Dodge Durango," Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said "The officers, one of the officers, was critically injured. He had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Warren Fire Department. He is currently undergoing surgery at an area hospital."

Lions end Seahawks' undefeated streak

Heading into Monday's game against the then-undefeated Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions had lost six games in a row against the team.

That streak ended late Monday as the Lions also ended Seattle's undefeated record this season.

Quarterback Jared Goff shined brightest, propelling his team to a 42-29 win.

Kerby Joseph picked off quarterback Geno Smith in the end zone to seal the win for the Lions at 3-1. Goff completed a career-best 18-of-18 for 292 yards and two touchdowns - while catching a third score on a double pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs added two touchdown runs - both in the second quarter - and 78 yards with both scores in the second quarter - leading to a 21-7 halftime lead.

The Seahawks, which rolled into Detroit 3-0, took their first loss. Seattle didn't make it easy - rallying with a big second half led by Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III.

Smith passed for a career-high 395 yards and one touchdown. Walker, the former Michigan State star, had three touchdowns and 80 yards rushing.

David Montgomery added 40 yards rushing with a touchdown and 40 yards receiving.

Receiver Jameson Williams scored on a highlight-reel 70-yard touchdown catch, as well.

45,000 stop work along East Coast, Gulf docks

A labor agreement involving thousands of dockworkers along the East and Gulf coasts lapsed on Monday, signaling them to walk off the job overnight.

The strike over wages and automation could reignite inflation and cause shortages of goods if it goes on for more than a few weeks, experts say.

The contract between the ports and about 45,000 members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) officially expired at midnight, and even though progress was reported in talks on Monday, the workers went on strike.

The strike affecting 36 ports is the first by the union since 1977.

For the strike to end, the ILA, which represents 45,000 members at East and Gulf coast ports, needs to make a deal with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents the ports.

Much of the labor dispute involves the addition of new technologies to U.S. ports that the union says could ultimately cause job losses.

The union is demanding a total ban on the automation of cranes, gates and moving containers in the loading and unloading of freight, along with significantly higher wages.

West Coast dockworkers belong to a different union and aren't involved in the strike.