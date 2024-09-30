Waterford man dies after crashing motorcycle while drunk, sheriff says

A Waterford Township man died late Saturday after crashing his motorcycle while intoxicated, authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that 21-year-old Lucas Keith Horsch was riding a 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Cooley Lake Road near Switzerland Street in Commerce Township when he crossed the center line at 12:03 a.m. The motorcycle began to slide as it went off the road, and Horsch fell from the bike.

Horsch, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital where he died less than 24 hours after the crash.

According to autopsy results, Horsch's blood alcohol level was .12 at the time of the crash. The legal limit for drivers is .08.

The sheriff's office said Horsch did not have a motorcycle endorsement, so lack of experience may have also been a factor in the deadly crash.

An investigation is ongoing.