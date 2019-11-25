'Nothing but the devil': Police shooting suspect may be tied to several other shootings

Chronologically the death of officer Rasheen McClain, police say at the hands of a 28-year-old man with a high powered rifle, was last in a long list of alleged violent and deadly activity.

Just two days before McClain was killed and his partner Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was shot in the ankle, a 31 year-old man was killed in his shooting. His older brother was in the same car and was also hurt. The person police think did it is the same man accused of killing McClain.

"This is a tragedy because this man was a good man. I never saw this coming. I'm just done. I'm cried so much I'm all out of, wow," Denea Townsend said. She's the victim's high school sweetheart. She and Dontez Calhoun have two young children together.

"You selfish, and you know you were wrong. And if you don't feel no mercy behind this you're nothing but the devil," Townsend wants to say to Dontez's shooter.

Police say Calhoun and his brother met with the suspect on Knodell last week. The brothers were both shot, then the suspect drove the car over to the 5900 block of Harding leaving Calhoun to die. Family says his brother was shot 6 times but is stable and talking.

But there are two other shootings police believe the suspect could be connected to that happened even before the Calhoun brothers were shot.

"If that man was already supposed to been locked up he should have already been locked up and he wouldn't have had a chance to do this to my cousin," said Robin Humphrey.

The day before Calhoun was killed, police say the suspect also could have been tied to a shooting near Wyoming and 7 Mile. In that case, police say a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside a Cadillac. Someone inside fired shots and hit the victim, who was critically injured.

Another thing police are still investigating is another shooting two weeks ago at the same house where officer McClain was his partner were shot. Police think the same suspect shot up the place then, too, looking for an ex.

We've been told that's why the suspect - who has not yet been named because he hasn't been officially charged yet in any of these cases - was also at the house last week, to see an ex, and the family called police.

"He was on parole. If we had identified him in a drive-by shooting we could have revoked his parole then and sought an additional warrant for shooting into an inhabited dwelling. So I am angry about this. I just don't have all the facts yet; it's still early but we are connecting the dots on this case," Chief James Craig said.

Police submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to possibly charge the 28-year-old suspect in Calhoun's murder. The prosecutor's office returned it to police asking for more investigation.

The office is also currently reviewing the report for charges in officer McClain's death.

