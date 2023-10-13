Novi church group recounts dangerous trek from Israel as violence unfolded

A church group from Novi relied on faith during a dangerous trek from the unfolding violence in the Middle East as they fled to safety.

Pastor Brent Buttermore got a kiss on the cheek from his mother-in-law after arriving home. Beth Swis met her family who was in teras when she arrived. Both were among the congregation of 27 people from the Oak Pointe Church in Novi that arrived home safely.

Days earlier, they were touring Israel when they quickly found themselves being guided to a shelter.

"We hear this air raid and we’re like ‘what is that?'" asked Grace Hagelthorn, a member of the church. "At the time you can’t even comprehend what’s going on. I really turned it over to the lord because you know, he's in control of everything. I just knew he had me in his hands."

While taking refuge, the group gathered and sang songs.

"We were in a safe place. We were in a shelter and knowing other people are not is - that's where your heart really goes and we just think 'who are we that we get this shelter where other people are out in the open. So we were just praying for them," Swis said, "almost more than us."

According to Buttermore, a pivotal point in their effort to escape came when they reached the border between the West Bank and Israel. He said they waited 2+ hours before getting through.

"So once the border opened, it felt like that was the start to our journey home," he said.

"It really felt like a miracle, but even with that, as we're driving in the West Bank, we got pulled over, so that was a little nerve-racking," Swis said. "We were like 'why are we getting pulled over with people with machine guns."

While traveling home, the group kept those who remained in the area in their thoughts as the tragedy in the area unfolded.