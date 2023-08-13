Novi man hit by pontoon boat on Oakland County lake dies at hospital

article

A Novi man has died Saturday after he was struck by a pontoon boat while swimming in the Lower Straits Lake, police say.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Alexandre Zorin, 57, was trying to swim across the lake in Commerce Twp around 5 p.m. when he was struck by a 22-foot pontoon boat.

The OCSO's Search and Rescue Team (SSRT) was called to the 8700 block of Oak Beach Dr where the victim was found on the shoreline. He had multiple lacerations on his arm, leg and torso, police say.

Commerce Twp Fire Department paramedics also responded and performed lifesaving measures. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say Zorin was swimming in the water about 50-75 yards from shore when he was struck. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Officials say the water was about 4-6 feet deep where he was struck. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

The pontoon was operated by a 48-year-old Commerce Twp man.

An autopsy is pending and the incident remains under investigation.

