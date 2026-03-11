Novi, Walled Lake boil water advisories lifted after 14 Mile water main break

article

The Brief Boil water advisories have been lifted for Novi and Walled Lake. Repairs continue on a broken water main in Farmington Hills that prompted the advisories.



While work continues to repair a water main break in Farmington Hills, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said boil water advisories for Novi and Walled Lake had been lifted.

On Wednesday morning, GLWA said the second set of water testing came back clear, allowing for the advisories to be lifted.

"I want to thank the residents and businesses of Novi and Walled Lake for the patience as we work to first return water service and then lift the boil water advisories caused by the break on our 14 Mile water main," said Suzanne R. Coffey, Chief Executive Officer, GLWA. "You have not received the service from GLWA that you deserve or require and for that I am sincerely sorry. The number and frequency of breaks on this water main are unacceptable, and we are committed to developing a comprehensive and long-term solution to help avoid future catastrophic failures of this water main."

The backstory:

Early Saturday, a break was discovered on a 48-inch water transmission main on 14 Mile and Verona between Drake and Farmington roads. The break caused a loss of water pressure in both Walled Lake and Novi.

What's next:

GLWA said crews are continuing to remove and replace 60 additional feet of main west of the original break.