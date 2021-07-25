NWS says two tornadoes touched down in Oakland and Macomb Counties Saturday night

article

The National Weather Service says two different tornadoes touched down in Oakland and Macomb Counties at nearly the exact same time.

The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in White Lake Saturday evening at 7:54 p.m. According to the NWS, the tornado was on the ground about a mile north/northeast White Lake and traveled for almost 2 miles and lifted up three minutes later, at 7:57 p.m.

The NWS report says the tornado first touched down near the intersection of Teggerdine Road and Pontiac Lake Road and started as an EF-0, uprooting multiple healthy trees in the process. It then tracked southeast toward a neighborhood where it produced EF-1 damage.

When it was an EF-1, the NWS said it created shingle and roof damage and blew the garage door off of one garage.

Additionally, a house was damaged when multiple pine trees fell onto it, resulting in one minor injury.

The tornado then tracked to the northeast and crossed Pontiac Lake Road and weakened into an EF-0.

An EF-0 has winds between 65 and 85 mph while an EF-1 has 86 to 110 mph winds.

This is the first tornado confirmed in Oakland County since an EF-1 in Rochester Hills on September 21, 2014.

The scale of the Macomb County tornado has not yet been determined. According to an NWS spokesperson who gave updated information during a press conference Sunday afternoon, the radar-indicated tornado was detected at 7:57 p.m.

The spokesperson said NWS surveyors are in downtown Armada and are still evaluating the damage in person before a scale can be determined.

That's expected to be done later in the day on Sunday or Monday morning.

In a video sent to FOX 2, damage from downtown Armada showed a roof ripped off a business in downtown. The video showed multiple trees down and power lines hanging low.

There were no reports of any injuries in the Armada tornado.