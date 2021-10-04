NWS: Tornado touched down in Oakland County on Sunday evening

A tornado briefly touched down in Oakland County on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado last three minutes, from 6:19 p.m. to 6:22 p.m., in Springfield Township.

The tornado had 65 mph winds and traveled 0.8 miles. It broke off large limbs from trees, uprooted some small trees, and caused minor siding damage on two homes.

It was categorized as an EF-0 storm, the weakest tornado on the Fujita Scale.