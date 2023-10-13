Oak Park community shaken after shooter who wounded two students is missing

The gunman that left two Oak Park students injured after a shooting during the high school's football game last week has yet to be caught.

It's a worrying component of the case that has shaken both the community and the school's superintendent. In the days since the incident, Angel Abdulahad says it's kept him up at night.

"Your heart sinks to your stomach - ‘is everybody okay’?" Abdulahad asked rhetorically. He's a lifelong resident of the community and graduated in 1994.

The shooting happened last Friday as the Oak Park football team wrapped up a game against Ferndale High School. It unfolded just feet from the city's public safety department. While officials say the shooter isn't a student at the school, it's the second case of gunfire to take place at the school in the past year.

"We keep encountering these things and nobody has a magic wand that has all the answers," said Abdulahad.

Local cites and schools are asking similar questions as gun violence continues to envelope younger people.

On Friday, advocates gathered and implored for an end to shootings.

"It’s unbelievable something has to happen, someone has to do something," said Chrystal Bailey, an activist. "Get these guns off the street, end gun violence."

MORE: 2 Oak Park High School students shot after homecoming football game

Going forward, the school is planning on rescheduling home games as away games for the rest of the season, the superintendent said.

"We’ll have fan buses. We’ll transport our students that want to attend the game," he said.

The next at-home game is against West Bloomfield.